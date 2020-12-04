WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Trump Administration Selling Drilling Rights for Wildlife Refuge

SMS
Trump Administration Selling Drilling Rights for Wildlife Refuge
By Peter Jones
By Peter Jones
December 4, 2020
December 4, 2020
Environmental groups worry about the potential damage to animal habitats.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Trump administration announced yesterday it is selling drilling rights to land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska's state director for the Bureau of Land Management says developing the coastal plain will create jobs and provide energy for the U.S.

But environmental groups worry about the potential damage to animal habitats.

An auction for the oil and gas program is planned for January. 

SMS