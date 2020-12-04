Trump Administration Selling Drilling Rights for Wildlife Refuge

December 4, 2020
The Trump administration announced yesterday it is selling drilling rights to land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Alaska's state director for the Bureau of Land Management says developing the coastal plain will create jobs and provide energy for the U.S.
But environmental groups worry about the potential damage to animal habitats.
An auction for the oil and gas program is planned for January.