Trump Administration Asks States To Speed Up Vaccines

The administration wants states to vaccinate people older than 65 and high-risk Americans at a quicker rate.

The Trump administration is asking states to stop holding back second doses of coronavirus vaccines.

And the CDC is reportedly backing the effort. It's expected to advise states to dip into those second doses.

States follow CDC guidelines when determining who to vaccinate and when.