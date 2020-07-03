Trump Administration Asks Air Travelers To Wear Face Masks

The administration says it anticipates modifying these guidelines as more is learned about the virus.

The Trump administration is asking air travelers to wear face masks as part of guidelines issued Thursday.

The guidelines come as the government works to reduce the spread of COVID-19 amid a resurgence of the virus around the country.

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said, "This document provides clear guidance to airlines and airports to protect the traveling public, and we encourage people to pay attention to it."

In addition to having travelers wear face masks, airlines and airports are being asked to enhance disinfection and cleaning procedures, promote social distancing and minimize in-person interactions.

But in audio exclusively obtained by Newsy, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees: "Social distancing is not something we can provide very well as an airline. No airline can."

The Trump administration says it anticipates providing additional guidance, with collaboration from stakeholders, that may modify these measures as more is learned about the virus.