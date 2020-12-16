Trump Admin. Rolls Back Standards For Showerheads, Washers, Dryers

The old regulations were in place to help save water and energy but the new rule allows Americans to choose products that suit their needs.

A Trump administration rollback of standards for showerheads, washers and dryers has been finalized.

The old regulations were in place to help save water and energy.

But the Secretary of Energy says the rule changes will allow Americans to choose products that suit their needs – despite the environmental impact.

New rules were immediately put in place, creating new quick-cycle washers and dryers that adhere to lower energy standards.