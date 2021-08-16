Tropical Storm Fred To Make Landfall On FL Panhandle

Storm surge warnings posted for the coast from Panama City Beach east through Florida’s Big Bend.

Tropical Storm Fred is just off shore, and it’s heading directly towards Panama City Beach.

The winds are picking up, kicking up the waves all along the Gulf Coast.

Fred regenerated overnight, intensifying from just a blob on Sunday to a strong tropical storm. And its still growing.

The beaches today are empty and the water is off-limits.

Red flag warnings are posted all along the coast. Tourists are holed-up in their hotels.

The waters are off-limits for swimming, wading and surfing, but some surfers are still trying to catch one of the big waves that Fred is generating.

The rain is starting to fall and will intensify throughout the day.

Fred is expected to dump up to 8 inches of rain on the panhandle, threatening flash flooding.

As Fred moves inland, it could drop another 7 inches of rain in Alabama and Georgia as far north as Atlanta.

Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall later this afternoon and move inland where the real danger will be flash flooding.