Tropical Storm Fred Brings Changing Weather Conditions to Florida

Tropical Storm Fred is bringing harsh weather conditions to southern states as it strengthens on the way to Florida.

Tourists all along the Florida coast are trying to squeeze in a few more hours of sun on the Florida beaches.

Yellow flags are warning swimmers the waves are picking up and rip currents are likely going to form. Tropical storm warnings running from Pensacola Beach east to Florida’s big bend. Escambia County lifeguards monitoring the wave height and intensity are ready to post red flags.

"We ready to flip to red which means no swimming or wading in the gulf," said Pensacola Beach lifeguard, Jake Wilson. "You can still come out on the sand but you can’t swim or wade in the gulf."

The National Weather Service warning of storm surge up to four feet in parts of the panhandle. Florida Governor Ron Desantis declaring a state of emergency for counties along the gulf. Fred is rapidly regenerating over the extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and there’s time for him to keep intensifying before making landfall Monday night.

Fred could dump up to six inches of rain here on the region and that could create some flash flood warnings as far inland as central Alabama.