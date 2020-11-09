Tropical Storm Eta Drenches Southern Florida

Fort Lauderdale's mayor calls Tropical Storm Eta a 100-year rain event.

Tropical Storm Eta is drenching Florida after making landfall in the Keys overnight. Experts believe the storm could strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

This is a live look at the scene in Fort Lauderdale courtesy of Earth Cam. You can see the winds are strong, rain droplets leftover on the camera. Eta is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of rain in the area.Fort Lauderdale's mayor calls it a 100 year rain event.

Take a look at just how deep the water got in some parts.

Southern Florida was already dealing with the aftermath of 14-inches of rain that fell last month making it difficult to drain floodwaters. Eta has maximum sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour now.

Thousands of people have lost power and have been told to evacuate.