Tropical Storm Delta Strengthening Over Caribbean

Delta is expected to produce four to six inches of rain across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba and hit the U.S. as early as Thursday.

A storm is quickly strengthening over the Caribbean and on track for the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Delta will continue to strengthen and in the coming days, it is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba.

Delta is expected to be upgraded to a Category 1 or 2 hurricane when it nears the U.S. sometime Thursday or Friday. Meteorologists say somewhere between Louisiana and the Florida panhandle could be impacted the worst.

Damaging winds could occur farther inland.