Treasury Secretary Says $600 Payments Have Started Going Out

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the direct deposits will continue into next week.

As for the $600 checks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the payments should have started showing up in people's bank accounts as early as last night.

If you haven't gotten yours yet, don't worry. Mnuchin said the direct deposits will continue into next week.

Paper checks will start being mailed on Wednesday. Under the new relief deal, the IRS has until Jan. 15 to issue the payments.

If lawmakers do decide to increase the payment to $2,000, payments that have already been issued will be topped off.