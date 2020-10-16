Treasury Department Withheld Nearly $4 Million From 9/11 Fund

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained the situation in a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Treasury Department has admitted to withholding millions of dollars meant to help first responders after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained the situation in a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He said the department withheld nearly $4 million from the fund because of other debts New York City owes the federal government.

The program provides free physical and mental health services to firefighters who responded to the 9/11 attacks. State and local officials are asking Mnuchin to restore funding to the program.

Contains footage from CNN.