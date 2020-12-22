Treasury Department Hacked In Cyberattack

A senator briefed on the matter says the Treasury "suffered a serious breach beginning in July" and the department doesn't know the full extent of it.

We're learning more about the recently discovered cyberattack against U.S. government agencies.

The hackers accessed the email system used by the Treasury's top leaders.

The discovery came the same day Attorney General William Barr blamed Russia for the cyberattack.

"I agree with Secretary Pompeo's assessment. It certainly appears to be the Russians, but I'm not going to discuss it beyond that," Barr said.