Travis Scott, Drake Named In $750M Lawsuit By Astroworld Victims

The lawsuit filed on behalf of 125 victims of the deadly music festival accuses Scott of glorifying "violence and other dangerous behaviors."

In the complaint obtained by People magazine, attorneys accuse Scott of glorifying "violence and other dangerous behaviors" through social media. Live Nation and Apple Music are also named in the lawsuit. So far, there has been no response from Scott or Drake.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during the Houston festival nearly two weeks ago.