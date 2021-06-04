Traffic Deaths Soar In 2020 To Highest Level In 13 Years

There were 36,680 fatal car crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.

Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.