Tornado Survivors Recount Experience In Kentucky

Survivors of the storms in Kentucky tell Newsy about where they sheltered, and the damage they found when the storm was past.

Days after a powerful storm spun up tornadoes in Kentucky, survivors are counting their blessings, assessing the damage and thanking the powers that be.

They tell Newsy about where they sheltered, and the damage they found when the storm was past.

The neighbors are all OK. They say they’re grateful that they survived but this next chapter will be about clean up. And it is expected to be rough.