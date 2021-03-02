Top Texas Utilities Regulator Resigns

Texas was slammed with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures last month.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Millions of Texans were without power following unprecedented winter weather there.

Now, the top utilities regulator in Texas has resigned.

DeAnn Walker stepped down as chairwoman of the state's public utility commission yesterday, taking responsibility for her part in the outages.

Texas was slammed with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures last month.

Over 40 deaths in Texas have been attributed to the storm and the resulting blackouts.