Top Military General Shifts Gears On Sexual Assault Policy

The military has been dealing with the issue of sexual assault for decades.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The nation's top military general may be shifting gears on his stance on reporting sexual assault.

Gen. Mark Milley says he's now open to a proposal to take the decision on sexual assault prosecution away from commanders. He was previously against it.

The military has been dealing with the issue of sexual assault for decades and Milley admitted it hasn't been able to effectively combat the issue.