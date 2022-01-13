From Football To Fashion: Tom Brady Unveils New Men's Apparel Brand

From Football To Fashion: Tom Brady Unveils New Men's Apparel Brand
By Newsy Staff
January 13, 2022
Bradybrand is marketed for the sports and leisure activity community, with prices ranging from $20 to $495.

As Tom Brady seeks an astounding eighth NFL Super Bowl ring, he's also making big moves off the field. The future Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback launched a new signature clothing line.

"Bradybrand is officially launched," he said in a video on Twitter.

The brand is meant to be a forward-thinking athleisure line that's similar to his TB12 brand but with more emphasis on catering to the next generation.

Designer Dao Yi-Chow and Jens Grede joined Brady in co-founding the brand, and prices will range from $20 to $495.

While the upcoming NFL playoffs are clearly a top priority for Brady, he's taken a page from his wife Gisele Bündchen — one of the highest-paid models in the world who has launched several of her own clothing lines as well.

