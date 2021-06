Deputies found a man, a woman and a child dead inside a Publix store. The shooter is one of the dead.

A toddler is one of three people dead in a shooting at a grocery store in Florida this morning.

It happened at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a man, woman and child dead inside, and that the shooter is one of the dead.

They're trying to figure out what led to the shooting.