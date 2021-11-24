Tips For A Safe Thanksgiving

Last year’s Thanksgiving led to a spike in COVID cases and experts are worried that there could be another increase this holiday season.

An estimated 20 million people will be flying this holiday season according to the TSA. With more people getting together, what can we do to increase our odds of staying healthy in a pandemic and prevent more spreading of the virus?

"I think this year is going to be the most highly variable Thanksgiving celebrations that we've probably ever seen,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Compared to last year, CDC’s guidance is a bit more relaxed due to the availability of COVID vaccines. Still they recommend vaccinations and a booster shot for people who are able to do so, in order to protect others who can’t vaccinate: like children under 5 or others who are immunocompromised. Boosters also provide an added protection.

"When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease between those who are vaccinated with two doses and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower for those who received their booster shot demonstrating our boosters are working,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Vaccines are available for children 5 to 11 years old. While it is too late to get them fully vaxxed before turkey day, getting them at least one shot now can protect them. Plus, they can be fully vaxxed for the next holiday party.

Gathering outdoors is safer than indoors, and if you are indoors, get togethers are safer in a well-ventilated area — opened windows can help. Another way to protect ourselves? Get a COVID test to reduce risk to others.