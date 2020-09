Oracle is set to take over TikTok's U.S. operations.

The company said it's become a trusted partner of TikTok as the company seeks to find new ownership before President Trump's impending ban over security concerns.

However, the deal is not finalized. The president can still reject it if he doesn't think it goes far enough.