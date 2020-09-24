TikTok Asks Judge To Block App Ban

A ban on downloading the app is set for Sunday.

Tiktok has asked a judge to block the Trump administration's attempt to ban its app.

The Chinese-owned app argues it needs more time to finalize a deal with Oracle and Walmart. The two sides are trying to settle the corporate structure.

President Trump has granted a one-week delay on the ban that was set to take effect last Sunday.

President Trump has accused TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, of using the social media app to collect data on Americans.

