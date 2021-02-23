Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Los Angeles Area Car Wreck

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m. according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods was taken to a California hospital and underwent surgery, according to his manager, after suffering leg injuries in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

The LA County Sheriff's Department says it responded to a rollover collision around 7:15 a.m. Pacific.

Woods was the only one in the SUV, which sustained "major damage." First responders had to pull him out.

Police are investigating what may have caused the accident.