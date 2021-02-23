WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Los Angeles Area Car Wreck

By Johannah Grenaway
February 23, 2021
Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m. according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
Professional golfer Tiger Woods was taken to a California hospital and underwent surgery, according to his manager, after suffering leg injuries in a car crash early Tuesday morning. 

The LA County Sheriff's Department says it responded to a rollover collision around 7:15 a.m. Pacific. 

Woods was the only one in the SUV, which sustained "major damage."  First responders had to pull him out.

Police are investigating what may have caused the accident.

