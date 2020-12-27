Three Killed In 'Completely Random' Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting

An Army intelligence sergeant on leave has been charged in the shooting in Rockford, Illinois.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Three people were killed and three others injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday night at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities described the killings about 80 miles northwest of Chicago as a "completely random" attack.

Duke Webb, a 37-year-old Army sergeant, is in custody.

The Rockford police chief said two of those injured were teenagers who were picking up food at the time of the shooting. The third person was listed in critical condition.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, "As we come to the end of this most difficult year and we look ahead at this new year upon us, we know that this type of violence needs to stop. This type of violence in the city of Rockford needs to stop, this type of violence throughout our country needs to stop."

Those killed were all men between the ages of 65 and 73.

Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was reportedly on leave from his Army intelligence post at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.