Three Dead, Including Gunman, In Wisconsin Casino Shooting

By Johannah Grenaway
May 2, 2021
Police say the gunman appeared to be targeting someone he was angry at.
Two people are dead and another person was injured in Wisconsin after a gunman opened fire at a casino restaurant late Saturday night. 

Police also shot and killed the gunman who they said appeared to be targeting someone he was angry at. 

A Brown County Sheriff's Lt. says the intended target was not at the Green Bay-area casino, but the gunman did end up shooting some of the target's friends or co-workers.

Lt. Kevin Pawlak said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims." 

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

