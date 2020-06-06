Thousands Of People Protest In Washington, D.C. Saturday

Protests in D.C. continued into the weekend to support racial equality and encourage police reform.

Protesters are criss crossing Washington D.C. — less than two weeks after George Floyd died in police custody.. Thousands started their walk outside the Capitol... taking a knee and honoring those who died at the hands of police brutality with a moment of silence. The protests have been peaceful so far— many are wearing masks and people are handing out water and snacks. They're asking more money be put back into communities rather than police departments— and for congress to take up police reform. The starting for different points across the city with more than one million expected to join together outside the White House.