2,000 Former DOJ Employees Call For Attorney General's Resignation

Former DOJ employees also want Congress to censure the attorney general after he chose to drop Michael Flynn's case.

Over 2,000 former Justice Department employees have signed a statement calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign.

The signees also asked Congress to censure Barr over the "unprecedented" abandonment of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's case.

The statement accuses Barr of "repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing the President’s personal bidding rather than acting in the public interest."

Last week, the Justice Department announced it was dropping prosecution against Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI during Robert Mueller's Russia probe. However, Flynn's attorneys requested in January that his guilty plea be withdrawn, and Barr promised the case would be reviewed.

A DOJ filing says the department believed pursuing the case "would not serve the interests of justice" and that Flynn's statements, regardless of truthfulness, were irrelevant to the investigation.

President Trump has repeatedly called for Flynn's exoneration and praised the decision to drop the charges.