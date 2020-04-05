Home COVID-19 Tests Still Aren't Approved, But Results Getting Faster

Both of the rapid tests can be done on portable machines, so they don't have to be shipped to a lab.

U.S. regulators say home coronavirus tests are still too risky to approve.

But, faster tests administered by medical professionals are being rolled out. Last month, the FDA approved two "rapid" coronavirus tests, one that might provide results in as little as 45 minutes and the other within five minutes.

So how do those tests work? Chemical solutions isolate the virus from the sample and reproduce the genetic material millions of times so a computer can detect it. Both of the new tests can be done on portable machines, so they don't have to be shipped to a lab.

Officials said last week total tests in the U.S. rose above 1.4 million since the outbreak started. But the CDC says not everyone should be tested for COVID-19. Typically, you need a recommendation from a doctor or other health care provider to get tested.

Most people who contract the coronavirus only have mild symptoms and are able to recover at home, so priority is given to symptomatic people in high-risk groups.

