Inside Qatar's labor camps, African and Asian migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup compete in a tournament of their own.

The Workers Cup is set inside the labor camps of Qatar, where the World Cup is being built on the backs of 1.6 million migrant workers.

The film follows a team of laborers living a real-life version of fantasy football. By day they sweat to build the World Cup; by night they compete in a "workers welfare" football tournament, playing in the same stadiums that will one day host the world's greatest players.

This documentary joins one team of men from Nepal, India, Ghana, and Kenya whose only common ground is their love for football. Each match offers them a momentary escape from the homesickness and isolation they endure as the lowest class in the world's richest country.

