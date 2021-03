The singer wasn't nominated for a Grammy this year, but he saw massive success with "Blinding Lights" and performed at the Super Bowl.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A popular singer is boycotting the Grammys. The Weeknd said he will no longer submit his music for consideration.

The singer did not get a single Grammy nomination this year despite his huge success of "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd joins a number of successful artists who are critical of the secretive Grammy process.