The Supreme Court Just Expanded Gun Rights. Now What?

SMS
The Supreme Court Just Expanded Gun Rights. Now What?
By Alexandra Miller
By Alexandra Miller
June 23, 2022
June 23, 2022
The Supreme Court held that a New York gun law was a violation of Second Amendment rights.

The Supreme Court has ruled Americans have a right to carry guns in public for their self-defense. The ruling strikes down a New York law that required people to demonstrate a clear need before they could obtain a concealed carry license. The court held that this was a violation of Second Amendment rights.

Newsy's Alex Miller spoke to a law enforcement expert and New York state senator about how they expect the ruling to impact gun ownership and safety in New York City.

SMS