newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
The Rise Of Online Pharmacies
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
The Rise Of Online Pharmacies
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
More Americans switched to online pharmacies during the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:29
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Democrats Who Fled State Sue Republican Leaders
2:26
KNXV
KNXV: ICU Nurse Explains How COVID Pushed Her To Leave
0:25
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune / AP
Jury Selection In R. Kelly Case Begins Today
2:39
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Businesses Keep Searching For Workers
2:54
WPTV
WPTV: Invasive Argentinian Lizard Poses Big Threat To Florida Wildlife
2:05
KMGH
KMGH: Doctor Urges Coloradans To Get The Second COVID Vaccine Dose
1:59
WXYZ
WFTS: Experts Encourage COVID Testing As Case Counts Rise
1:04
Noah Berger / AP
Crews Prepare For Another Heat Wave In The West
3:37
Scripps
Virginia Dance Company Embraces Body Positivity
2:37
Scripps
Understanding The Right To Repair Movement
3:15
Scripps
Chicago Church Fights For National Landmark Status
1:39
WEWS
WEWS: What's Next For The Housing Market?
4:48
Scripps
Small Towns Fight To Keep Factory Pollution Out
2:14
WXYZ
WXYZ: Will There Be A School Supply Shortage?
2:52
Scripps
Back-To-School Protocols Evolve As COVID Infections Rise
3:53
Scripps
The Fight To Save Coastal Louisiana
1:45
WTKR
WTKR: University Of Virginia Model Predicts COVID Case Spike This Fall
2:43
Scripps
New Suicide Prevention Hotline Coming In July 2022
3:34
Scripps
Seattle Boat Tour Raises Awareness For Unrecognized Native Tribes
3:31
Scripps
How Puerto Rico Aims To Tackle Food Insecurity
3:27
Scripps
Tech May Be Key In Helping Schools Safely Reopen
3:16
Scripps
Shelter Helps Dogs With Behavioral Problems Get Adopted
3:36
Scripps
Medical Experts Explain Why Kids Should Wear Masks At School
2:51
Scripps
Flood Insurance Rates Could Spike For Some Americans
3:45
Scripps
Colorado Mom Is On A Mission To Find A Cure For Her Son's Rare Disease
2:36
WXYZ
WXYZ: Patients Ask Doctors For Letters To Skip COVID Shots
2:50
Newsy
Rent Relief Funding Goes Unspent As Renters, Landlords Struggle
2:42
David Goldman / AP
Health Care Workers Are Exhausted Across Hospitals, Nursing Homes
0:19
Susan Walsh / AP
White House Extends Federal Student Loan Pause
0:24
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Reports: FDA To Consider Boosters For The Immunocompromised
0:20
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Half Of The U.S. Is Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
0:34
Julio Cortez / AP
2 Capitol Rioters Are First To Plead Guilty To Assaulting Officers
1:49
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Teen Launches A Theater Company For His Peers
0:35
Nam Y. Huh / AP
FAA Calls On Airports To Crack Down On Unruly Passengers
0:32
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Senate To Hold Weekend Session Focused On Infrastructure Package
2:34
KGTV
KGTV: California Records An Uptick In COVID Testing
0:28
Andrew DeMillo / AP
Arkansas Judge Blocks State From Enforcing Mask Mandate Ban
2:01
WTMJ
WTMJ: What To Do If You Get Charged For A COVID-19 Test
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Hospital Stops Non-Urgent Surgeries Amid Bed Shortage
0:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Accuser Files Criminal Complaint Against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
0:22
Francisco Seco / AP
Track Star Allyson Felix Makes History At The Olympics
Brynn Anderson / AP
Schools Divided On Face Mask Guidance
2:10
WTVR
WRTV: Indianapolis Hospital Sees A Surge Of Pediatric Patients
2:56
Scripps
More Cities Consider Implementing Vaccine Mandates Indoors
Kyodo News / AP
Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing
1:30
Noah Berger / AP
Dixie Fire Destroys Greenville in Northern California
2:56
Brittainy Newman / AP
Struggling Renters Fear What Will Happen If Eviction Moratorium Ends
1:06
Bebeto Matthews / AP
Major Companies Move Back Return-To-Office Plans Amid COVID Spike
0:48
LM Otero /AP
Education Department Encourages Masking In Schools
2:26
David Goldman / AP
Hospitals Already Under Pressure From COVID Surge Face Nurse Shortage
2:52
WXYZ
WXYZ: Air Force Officer Fights For Inclusion
3:04
Newsy
Schools hope rapid tests can catch covid outbreaks before they start
0:40
Richard Drew / AP
Impeachment Inquiry Into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Nears Completion
0:45
Andrew Harnik / AP
DOJ Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Phoenix Police Department
1:27
KNXV
KNXV: Understanding The Risks Of Childhood Obesity
1:25
WPTV
WPTV: Florida's COVID Surge Overwhelms Health Workers
0:46
Julio Cortez / AP
Van Filled With Migrants Crashes In Texas, Kills At Least 10 People
2:12
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Programs Aim To Help Make Up For Learning Loss
1:53
WTVF
WTVF: Inside A Tennessee Lab Testing For COVID Variants
3:00
Scripps
What Disability Protections Mean For COVID Long-Haulers
1:59
Intermountain Healthcare
KSTU: Utah's ICUs Are Filling Back Up Fast
3:09
KGTV
KGTV: Study Links COVID-19 To Alzheimer's And Dementia
0:27
Noah Berger / AP
Fire Engulfs Northern California Town, Leveling Businesses
1:15
John Minchillo / AP
COVID Cases Up 84% Among U.S. Kids, Teens
6:40
Michael Ainsworth / AP
How The Latest SEC Additions Will Affect College Sports
3:44
Craig Ruttle / AP
Vaccination Proof Requirements Then And Now
2:10
Jae C. Hong / AP
Hospitals Dealing With More COVID-19 Patients
0:25
Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP
Pentagon Officer Killed In Stabbing Identified As George Gonzalez
0:53
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Majority Of NY Assembly Would Oust Cuomo If He Doesn't Quit
2:02
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Hospitals Make Changes To Care For COVID Patients
1:41
Frank Franklin II / AP
NYC Mandates COVID Vaccination Proof For Indoor Settings
2:26
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan's Push To Vaccinate Young Americans
3:35
KMGH
KMGH: Man Beaten By Aurora Police Officer Speaks Out
1:28
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctors Treating More Respiratory Viruses
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Girl Gets COVID Just Weeks After Return To School
0:48
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Body Camera Footage Of Condo Collapse Released
2:16
WTVF
WTVF: COVID Survivor Wishes He'd Been Vaccinated
0:51
Eugene Garcia / AP
Hundreds Of Spirit Airlines Flights Canceled
0:32
Richard Drew / AP
COVID Cases Spiking Among U.S. Children
2:26
Noah Berger / AP
What's Driving Longer Wildfire Seasons In The U.S.?
2:15
Newsy
Relationships & Marriage Rates Amid The Pandemic
6:33
Instagram / @Polyam.US
Exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy Relationships
1:13
Office of the NY Governor / AP
President Biden Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign
0:50
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Announces New 60-Day Federal Eviction Moratorium
2:21
Claire Bokal
Love In A Pandemic: COVID-19's Impact On Relationships
1:52
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Court Backs College Vaccine Mandates
2:26
Beaumont Health
WXYZ: Michigan Doctor Worries About The Next COVID Variant
2:57
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Union Says Migrant Surge Puts Border Agents 'In Impossible Situations'
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Newsy Overview Of The COVID-19 Data
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: Florida County Struggles To Hire Enough Teachers
3:19
AP Photo/Haven Daley
Is Proof Of Vaccination Enough To Slow Delta Spread?
2:15
KGTV
KGTV: Do More Americans Support Mandatory Masks Or Vaccines?
0:23
John Minchillo / AP
Medals To Be Awarded To Honor Jan. 6 Responders
2:12
Scripps
Some Florida Residents Want Masks Mandated As COVID Cases Rise
0:26
Kevin Wolf / AP
"Multiple Casualties" Following Violence Near Pentagon
2:07
WEWS
WEWS: Advice For Renters Facing Eviction