The Race To Produce The Best Electric Vehicle
July 25, 2021
Companies are working to develop faster and more cost efficient electric cars.
2:05
AP
AG Garland Launches Gun Trafficking Initiative To Stop Violent Crime
0:23
Damian Dovarganes / AP
California To Require COVID Vaccination For State Workers
1:57
Scripps
Will Medicare Be Expanded To Include Dental Benefits?
2:58
Safer Diagnostics
KGTV: Doctor Develops A Scratch-And-Sniff COVID Test
0:35
Noah Berger / AP
Northern California Wildfires Merge, Prompting More Evacuations
0:31
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP
Pelosi Appoints Kinzinger To Jan. 6 Committee
2:26
Scripps
U.S. Inflation Is The Highest It's Been In 13 Years
2:52
Scripps
Support Group Helps Young People Who've Lost Loved Ones To COVID
3:00
Scripps
Twin Sisters Score Big Endorsements Under New NCAA Policy
1:33
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Fauci Says U.S. Headed In 'Wrong Direction'
4:46
Scripps
The Debate Behind Using Genealogy To Solve Crimes
3:10
Scripps
What's Killing Wild Birds Across The U.S.?
3:44
Scripps
Student History Project Leads To School Name Change
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Hotels Wait For Business Travel To Resume
2:58
Scripps
Renting Out Your Pool? Attorney Says To Consider The Risks
1:24
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Barber Offers Free Cuts To People In Need
2:33
Scripps
What's Causing A Retail Shortage?
3:20
Scripps
Repurposing Aging Bridges Into Wildlife Crossings
3:19
Scripps
Why More Americans Are Relocating To Rural Areas
3:34
Scripps
Kansas Town Works To Invest In Black Farmers
0:26
John Amis / AP
Tennessee Resumes Vaccine Outreach For Minors
0:32
Vasha Hunt / AP
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Blames Unvaccinated Residents
0:21
Jeff Roberson / AP
St. Louis Is Reimposing Its Mask Mandate
1:44
WTVF
WTVF: Tips To Help Your Dog Adjust To Being Alone
1:04
Bootleg Fire Incident Command / AP
Crews Make Progress On Largest Wildfire Burning In The U.S.
1:08
Jeff Roberson / AP
COVID Hospitalizations Reach Peaks In Southwest Missouri
3:03
Scripps
Business Owners Debate The Effect Of Unemployment Benefits
0:21
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
J. Thomas Manger Takes Command As New Capitol Police Chief
1:35
KMGH
KMGH: Rescue Efforts Continue After Colorado Flash Flooding
0:32
Lynne SladkyLynne Sladky / AP
Firefighters End Search And Rescue At Florida Condo Collapse
0:29
Shafkat Anowar / AP
Chicago To Require Face Masks In Public Schools
2:34
Barnes family
WRTV: What's Next For Kids Diagnosed With MIS-C?
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Nurse Practitioner Explains How She Overcame Vaccine Hesitancy
1:52
WFTS
WFTS: What To Know About How Red Tide Impacts Health
2:52
KGTV
KGTV: Data Shows California Wastes Very Few Vaccines
0:23
Jed Jacobsohn / AP
Cleveland Baseball Team Unveils New Team Name And Logo
2:45
Scripps
Americans Wait For Rental Aid As Eviction Moratorium Nears Its End
2:21
Scripps
WPTV: What To Expect On Your Next Cruise Vacation
0:36
Nathan Howard / AP
The Battle Against Wildfires In The Western U.S. Continues
0:24
Paul Sancya / AP
GM Halts Production Of Full-Size Pickups
0:39
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Signs Crime Victims Fund Bill
2:44
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
Chinese Officials Reject New W.H.O. Plan To Probe COVID-19 Origins
3:06
WFTS
WFTS: Understanding Red Tide
1:38
Associated Press
Climate Change Seen From Floods To Fires
4:36
Navy photo courtesy Bob Freeman
How Being A Veteran Cost A Restaurant Owner A Bite Of COVID Relief
3:51
AP
An Inside Look at Colorado's Year-Old Qualified Immunity Ban
2:15
KSTU
KSTU: What Will It Take To Save Utah's Great Salt Lake?
0:30
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald via AP
Judge Approves $150M Payment To Victims Of Florida Condo Collapse
0:21
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 419,000
2:00
KMGH
KMGH: Coloradans Clean Up After Flash Flooding Damages Town
1:07
Rahmat Gul / AP
Pentagon Officials Detail Taliban Advancement In Afghanistan
1:26
KTNV
KTNV: Masks Are Back For Employees In Clark County, NV
2:32
KMGH
KMGH: Wyoming Fair Expects Record Attendance Despite Delta Variant
1:35
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Hospital Reopens COVID Unit To Care For More Patients
0:34
Lewis Levine / AP
Jury Selection Beginning In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case
2:53
KMGH
Missouri Grapples With Delta Variant Surge
2:33
Newsy
Push For Perfection: The Mental Pressure Of Elite Sports
0:20
Richard Vogel / AP
Uber, Lyft Drivers Go On 24-Hour Strike Across U.S.
0:28
Google
Google Maps Expands Crowded Transit Feature
1:26
Phil Klein / AP
Wildfires Ravage The Pacific Northwest
2:19
KMGH
KMGH: Friends Pair Up To Help Girls Gain Confidence Through Dance
1:59
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
Expert: Unvaccinated Americans Should Assume They'll Get COVID
2:23
WTXL
WTXL: Florida Child Care Centers Struggle To Hire Workers
1:37
WPTV
WPTV: Some Floridians Want Mask Mandates Reimposed
3:15
Scripps
Summer Program Helps Student Tune Up Their Social Skills
0:26
Charlie Riedel / AP
FAA: More Than 3,500 Reports Of Unruly Passengers This Year
2:06
KSTU
KSTU: Utah's Great Salt Lake Drops To Record-Tying Historic Low
2:04
WXYZ
WXYZ: Families Plan To Reunite Ahead Of Border Reopening
2:24
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Nursing Homes Still Struggling To Vaccinate Staff
2:02
WMAR
WMAR: What's Next For Colleges Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines?
2:50
AP
Thousands In Home Confinement Could Be Headed Back To Federal Prison
1:02
Adam Hunger / AP
Massive Wildfires In U.S. West Bring Haze To East Coast
0:27
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Lawmakers Unveil Bill Spurred By 'Free Britney' Movement
2:31
AP
Bezos Proves Autonomous Space Tourism, Teases More Flights
1:35
Julio Cortez / AP
Capitol Police Slated To Run Out of Money
1:27
KSTU
KSTU: Highway Patrol Officer Befriends Boy He Rescued
4:54
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
Extremist Heimbach To Relaunch Hate Group, Says He Supports Violence
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Trump Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack Arrested
2:49
AP / J. Scott Applewhite
Latest CDC Guidelines Leave School Districts In The Lurch
1:54
KNXV
KNXV: Some Arizona Students Return To Class As Delta Variant Spreads
1:24
KSHB
KSHB: Tracking Breakthrough COVID Cases
0:33
Molly Riley / AP
New Chief Selected For Capitol Police After Jan. 6 Insurrection
2:11
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Doctors Push Vaccines As Delta Variant Spreads
2:08
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Parents Wait For Mask Guidance For The New School Year
1:54
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Hospital Finds A Way To Honor Patients After Death
0:31
Sean Murphy / AP
Blue Origin Launching Crew To Space This Morning
2:30
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Activists Call For Internet Balloons In Cuba Amid Protests
2:22
AP
Major Wildfires Burn In Northwestern U.S.
4:00
WTVF
WTVF: The Sweet Story Behind A Viral Photo
2:40
Leidy León
Ruling Devastates Young Immigrants About To Receive DACA Protections
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Los Angeles Mask Mandate Reinstated Amid Surge In COVID Cases
2:17
KSTU
KSTU: Drought Forces Utah Farmers To Make Tough Decisions
3:07
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Schools Want More Mental Health Support For Educators
0:44
Noah Berger / AP
Massive Oregon Blaze Expands As Wildfires Burn Across Western U.S.
1:36
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Casino Reinstates Mask Mandate For Workers
1:41
KMGH
KMGH: Denver ER Doctor Recommends Masking Up Indoors