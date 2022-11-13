The Pursuit Of Endurance

Nine international adventurers follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest legends of the golden age of polar exploration: Ernest Shackleton.

At a time when man dreams of conquering other planets, there exists on Earth an extreme region with many secrets. Beyond the Arctic Circle, the islands of New Siberia are still Terra Incognita. Rare explorers have stepped upon these white lands. In 1879, aboard the USS Jeannette, Captain George De Long and his crew aspired to reach the North Pole. They discovered islands, later named De Long, but did not reach the famous pole, and the adventure turned tragic.

In 2017, as a tribute to these men, an international, multicultural expedition set off on the trail of the Jeannette. The purpose of this mission is to explore, observe, and witness this unknown world of white mounds on the ocean, the sanctuary of an authentic Arctic wildlife. In the manner of 19th-century explorers, scientists, adventurers, artists and freedivers go in search of this Arktika Incognita.

