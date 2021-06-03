WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Baby Brokers

Baby Brokers
By Tik Root
and Mark Fahey
and Hailey Gavin
June 3, 2021
Demand outpaces supply in the private adoption world. As a result, middlemen can make huge profits, often with little oversight.
This story was reported and published in partnership with TIME.


A web of consultants, facilitators and other middlemen have made private adoption a lucrative business. But the profit motives can leave mothers feeling coerced, and, nationwide, a lack of regulation creates opportunities for exploitation. In partnership with TIME, this Newsy report shows the murky world of the private adoption industry. 

