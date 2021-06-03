Baby Brokers

Demand outpaces supply in the private adoption world. As a result, middlemen can make huge profits, often with little oversight.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

This story was reported and published in partnership with TIME.





A web of consultants, facilitators and other middlemen have made private adoption a lucrative business. But the profit motives can leave mothers feeling coerced, and, nationwide, a lack of regulation creates opportunities for exploitation. In partnership with TIME, this Newsy report shows the murky world of the private adoption industry.