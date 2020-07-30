newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
The Plans In Place For The Upcoming School Year
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
The Plans In Place For The Upcoming School Year
By intheloop4
By intheloop4
July 30, 2020
July 30, 2020
Newsy looks into how schools handle COVID-19 outbreaks, plans appear inconsistent. Then we show you another option rising in popularity.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:11
Jeff Roberson / AP
Prosecutor Will Not Charge Officer Who Killed Michael Brown
2:02
AP
Federal Agents To Deploy To Cleveland, Detroit And Milwaukee
1:15
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Federal Appeals Court To Rehear Arguments On Dismissing Flynn Case
0:46
Lynne Sladky / AP
Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A Row
1:24
Greg Nash / Pool / AP
Pentagon Training Labels Protesters, Press As 'Adversaries'
3:06
AP
3 Former U.S. Presidents Pay Tribute To Rep. John Lewis
1:03
U.S. Department of Agriculture
50 States, USDA Warns Of Mystery Seeds
0:58
Molly Riley / AP
Businessman Herman Cain Dies After COVID-19 Battle
1:14
Storyblocks
Pandemic Parenting: How Do I Explain Why We're Staying Home?
1:50
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
U.N. Calls On Police To Limit Use-Of-Force Tactics At Protests
1:11
Kevin Dietsch / Pool / AP
Fauci: Kids 10 And Older Can Transfer COVID-19 As Easily As Adults
1:38
Charles Dharapak / AP
U.S. To Withdraw Nearly 12,000 Troops From Germany
1:51
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Trump Administration Agrees To Pull Federal Agents Out Of Portland
1:29
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden To Announce Running Mate Next Week
1:02
Storyblocks
Pandemic Parenting: Should I Limit My Child's Exposure To The News?
1:04
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Trump Administration Will Reject New DACA Applications
2:52
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
More Federal Officers Head To Portland As Protesters Head To Court
1:10
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Teachers Union Authorizes Strikes If Schools Can't Reopen Safely
3:00
Nathan Briner
Jane Elliott: American Schools 'Indoctrinate' Students In Prejudice
1:10
Storyblocks
Pandemic Parenting: How Do I Talk To Kids About Financial Cutbacks?
1:46
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Mayors Ask Congress To Ban Federal Troop Deployments Without Consent
3:34
Newsy
Abandoned Gates, Face Masks And 10-Person Flights: This Is Flying Now
3:21
AP
Federal Officers Deployed In Portland Reignite Nationwide Protests
3:08
AP Photo/Hans Pennink
Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway
3:21
AP
Virginia Politician Works To Rename Jefferson Davis Highway
0:58
Susan Walsh / AP
Target Will Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day
1:02
Ng Han Guan / AP
U.S. Consulate In Chengdu, China Closes
1:40
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Protests Continue Two Months After George Floyd's Death
3:00
Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Public Schools
School Air Filters: Not COVID-19 Ready
3:19
Charlie Neibergall / AP
COVID-19 Is Shaking The Economies Of College Towns
1:01
Videoblocks
Pandemic Parenting: How Can Parents Prioritize Their Mental Health?
1:11
John Bazemore / AP
Body Of U.S. Rep. John Lewis Makes Final Journey Across Selma Bridge
1:27
Ted S. Warren / AP
Seattle Police And Protesters Injured At Black Lives Matter Protest
1:06
Carrie Cochran / Newsy
Opposing Armed Groups Turn Out At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville
1:00
Justice Department / AP
Chinese Researcher Arrested By FBI In San Francisco For Visa Fraud
0:59
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Portland Protesters, Federal Agents Clash With Fireworks, Tear Gas
1:24
Bob Brown / Richmond Times-Dispatch / AP
Virginia State Capitol Removes Confederate Monuments
0:52
Chris Pizzello / AP
CDC Expects COVID-19 To Be A Leading Cause Of U.S. Deaths In 2020
2:30
Patrick Semansky / AP
Democrats Have An Edge In The 2020 Race For Congress
1:21
AP
Pandemic Parenting: How Can I Support Educators?
1:37
Charlie Neibergall / AP
CDC Supports Getting Students Back Into The Classroom
1:34
Hennepin County Sheriff / AP
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Multiple Counts Of Tax Evasion
1:38
Noah Berger / AP
DOJ Watchdog Investigating Federal Agents' Actions In D.C., Portland
1:11
Glen Stubbe / Star Tribune / AP
Minnesota Governor Signs Police Reform Bill Banning Neck Restraints
1:15
John Minchillo / AP
Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From Prison
1:48
Washington Football Team
NFL Washington Redskins Temporarily Renamed 'Washington Football Team'
3:03
Ijeoma "Golden" Kouadio
Thousands Of Green Card Lottery Winners Out Of Luck Due To Trump's Ban
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
House Votes To Repeal Controversial Trump Administration Travel Ban
1:29
Manuel Balcer Ceneta
Birx Tells 11 Cities To Take 'Aggressive' Action Against Virus
4:53
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Tear Gas Use Was Limited In Portland. Then Federal Agents Showed Up
0:54
Jonathan Maus / BikePortland / AP
Portland Mayor Tear Gassed By Federal Agents During Protests
1:45
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Trump Says Federal Agents Will Head To Chicago, Albuquerque
3:41
Facebook / Hunger Strikers for Breonna Taylor
Hunger Strikers Want Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Fired
2:00
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
NAACP Sues Betsy DeVos Over COVID-19 School Aid
3:44
Video Blocks
Anti-Asian Incidents Are Reportedly Rising Amid The Pandemic
2:26
Associated Press
Journalist Maria Ressa Pleads Not Guilty To Tax Evasion
1:16
Noah Berger / AP
Trump Admin. Stands Firm In Sending Federal Agents To Portland
1:19
Tyler LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
15 Injured In Shooting Outside Funeral Home In Chicago
1:03
AP
Pandemic Parenting: How Do I Teach My Kids Safe Habits?
1:06
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Memo Could Exclude Undocumented People From Apportionment Counts
1:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
U.S. Alleges 2 Chinese Hackers Targeted COVID-19 Research, Other Info
2:57
Doug Brown via AP
Former DHS Officials Blast Department's Show Of Force In Portland
1:04
NASA / AP
NASA Astronauts Carry Out 300th U.S. Spacewalk
1:45
Georgia State Senate
State Sen. Nikema Williams Will Replace Lewis On November Ballot
3:28
ACLU, Chicago Police Union Clash On Reported Federal Agent Deployment
0:59
Noah Berger / AP
DHS Expands What Info Agents Can Gather On Protesters
3:15
Noah Berger / AP
Portland Protests Surge In Uproar Over Federal Officers On Streets
1:53
Instagram / KennedyMitchum_
Missouri Woman Convinces Dictionary To Redefine 'Racism'
1:10
Rick Osentoski / AP
California High School Fall Sports Delayed Over COVID-19
1:20
Laurie Skrivan / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / AP
St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At Protesters Have Been Charged
1:16
Lynne Sladky / AP
Florida Teachers Union Sues Governor Over School Reopenings
1:43
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Administration Sending Federal Agents To Chicago
2:25
AP
President Doubles Down On Sending Federal Officers To Major Cities
3:54
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Research Suggests Pregnant Women May Pass COVID-19 To Their Babies
1:33
John Minchillo / AP
Thousands Walk Off Jobs To Protest Racial And Economic Inequality
1:48
Chris Pizzello / AP
Petition Demands Trader Joe's Change 'Racist Branding And Packaging'
1:15
Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. District Judge's Son Killed, Husband Injured In Home Shooting
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Democrats Push To Pass Voting Rights Act In Honor Of John Lewis
6:40
Photo by Carrie Cochran
The Capitol Through Her Eyes
1:04
AP
Pandemic Parenting: How Can I Support My College Student?
1:13
Doug Brown / AP
Oregon Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies
1:08
Dave Martin / AP
Death Of John Lewis Sparks Renewed Calls To Rename Bridge After Him
2:24
David Goldman / AP
Civil Rights Advocate C.T. Vivian, Who Led Freedom Rides, Dies At 95
2:12
ap
Lawmakers Push Investigation of Unidentified Federal Troops in Oregon
1:18
Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP
French March In Memory Of Black Man Killed In Police Custody
1:42
AP
U.S. Travel Industry Asks Congress for Billions in Federal Grants
1:17
Richard Vogel / AP
California To Require Most Schools To Teach Online During Outbreak
2:01
Susan E. Bouchard / AP
Rhode Island Can Vote To Remove 'Plantations' From Formal Name
1:13
Cedar Attanasio / AP
4 Customs And Border Protection Employees Fired Over Facebook Activity
3:18
Charles Krupa \ AP
What Remote Learning Challenges Do Students With Disabilities Face?
1:51
AP
All 3 Suspects In The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Plead Not Guilty
0:57
Greg Nash / AP
Pentagon Effectively Bans Confederate Flags From All Military Bases
0:55
Andrew Harnik / AP
Supreme Court Blocks Some Florida Ex-Felons From Voting
0:58
Patrick Semansky / AP
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoing Chemotherapy For A Recurrence Of Cancer
0:57
The State-Journal Register / Justin L. Fowler / AP
Illinois Officials Preemptively Sue To Require Masks In Schools
0:41
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Delays Releasing Additional Guidelines For Schools