WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Plans In Place For The Upcoming School Year

SMS
The Plans In Place For The Upcoming School Year
By intheloop4
By intheloop4
July 30, 2020
July 30, 2020
Newsy looks into how schools handle COVID-19 outbreaks, plans appear inconsistent. Then we show you another option rising in popularity.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT