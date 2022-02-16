The Journey To Becoming An American Citizen

What does it take to become a U.S. citizen? Newsy's Ben Schamisso recently completed the long, complex process.

The immigration process includes years of hurdles to get to citizenship — from the initial application, to getting a green card, needing to legally hold it for three to five years and then actually going through the naturalization process.

The U.S. government naturalized about 625,000 new citizens in fiscal year 2020, and more than 7.3 million immigrants over the last decade.