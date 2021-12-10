The Growing Risk Of Space Junk

Some space debris is too small to be cleaned up practically. Instead, we need to know where it is so we can avoid it.

Meteorologist Geoff Fox talks to experts about the risks that orbiting debris poses to astronauts and space infrastructure.

Retired NASA engineer Don Kessler was the first to propose the risk that chain-reaction collisions could cause in space.

Physicist and former NASA astronaut Ed Lu co-founded LeoLabs, a company that tracks space debris with ground-based radar to help satellite operators avoid collisions.