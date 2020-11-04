The Grammys Changed The Name Of The 'World Music' Category

The Grammy Awards are changing the name of the category "best world music album" to "best global music album."

The Recording Academy said the move "symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk and 'non-American' that the former term embodied." The organization consulted with artists, ethnomusicologists and linguists from around the world to make the decision.

The announcement follows similar other name changes in the entertainment industry. Last year, the Oscars changed the name of the category "best foreign language film" to "best international film," but it's worth pointing out that the rules stayed the same.

The 2021 Grammy nominations — with the new category name — will be announced on Nov. 24.