newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
The Future Of Telehealth
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
The Future Of Telehealth
March 13, 2021
March 13, 2021
Hospital use telehealth to keep COVID-19 patients out of ICU.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:18
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Principal Pulls Double Duty As A Bus Driver
3:19
WXMI
WXMI: How COVID-19 Changed The Fashion World
3:35
U.S. National Archives
Lessons Learned: Our History Fighting Of Floods
1:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Doctors Fear Spring Break May Increase Variant Cases
1:40
KGTV
KGTV: Couple Uses The Pandemic To Help Rebuild Paradise, California
2:17
Scripps
When Will Travel Rebound?
1:50
WTKR
WTKR: Virginia Farmers Plant Flags To Honor COVID Victims
2:07
KOAA
KOAA: How Health Care Workers Learned To Cope During The Pandemic
2:05
KGTV
KGTV: Tips To Catch Kids Up On Socialization Skills
1:23
AP
Hope Heightens For Return to Normalcy as Vaccinations Ramp Up
4:13
Nati Harnik / AP
Those Who Live And Work Near Levees All Want Something Different
2:59
Scripps
Rhode Island Tourist Destination Rushes To Vaccinate Residents
2:39
Scripps
When Can We Stop Wearing Masks?
2:29
UC Davis
KGTV: COVID 'Long Haulers' Turn To Physical Therapy And Exercise
0:30
Seth Wenig / The Associated Press
Police Arrest Woman Seen Assaulting Uber Driver in Viral Video
1:27
Johnson & Johnson
WTVF: Tennessee Won't Require Proof Of Eligibility For COVID Vaccines
0:50
Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
President Biden Condemns Crimes Against Asian Americans
0:35
Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press
President Hopeful After Signing COVID Aid Package
2:36
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Clinic Doctors Reflect On One Year Of The Pandemic
2:18
Dignity Health
KNXV: Arizona Health Care Workers Mark A Grim Milestone
2:33
Scripps
New COVID Relief May Help Parents Put Food On The Table
0:33
Damian Dovarganes / AP
U.S. To Pass 100 Million Total Doses Administered
1:09
John Locher / AP
Pres. Biden Says 'Good Chance' Americans Can Gather On July 4
1:08
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Into Law
2:29
WTMJ
WTMJ: Milwaukee Clinic Works To Vaccinate American Indian Community
0:31
Ad Council
Former Presidents, First Ladies Encourage Vaccinations
2:41
AP
Is There Really $1 Trillion In Unspent COVID Aid? Not Quite
0:25
NASA / JPL-Caltech via AP
NASA's Perseverance Rover Sends Back Audio From Mars
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Some Restaurants Struggle To Staff Back Up
0:35
Luca Bruno / AP
World Marks One Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic
0:26
Jeffrey McWhorter / AP
Texas Rangers' New 40,000-Seat Stadium Will Open At 100% Capacity
1:47
KMGH
KMGH: Couple Offers Rides To Health Care Workers During Winter Weather
1:25
WTVF
WTVF: What A Drop In Pediatric Hospitalization Is Teaching Doctors
1:45
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Nurse Reflects On A Year Fighting COVID-19
0:46
Themba Hadebe / AP
Advocates Want Wealthy Nations To Help Poorer Ones Get Vaccine Access
0:30
David Zalubowski / AP
U.S. Plans To Buy Additional 100M Doses From Johnson & Johnson
0:29
Steve Helber / AP
Judge: Texas Can Remove Planned Parenthood From Medicaid
2:58
Darby Duffin
Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions
0:30
Frank Augstein / AP
COVID Variants Make Up 51% Of New York City Cases
1:26
Alex Brandon / AP
COVID Relief Bill Heads To President's Desk
0:38
Alex Brandon / AP
Mixed Reactions To $1.9 Trillion Relief Deal
3:13
Scripps
Inside A COVID-19 Call Center
0:29
Hiro Komae / AP
Japan Marks 10 Years Since Fukushima
2:50
Newsy
Many Americans Report Weight, Sleep Changes A Year Into Pandemic
1:35
AP
Vaccination Surge Sees Snags, Confusion In Race To Prevent COVID Spike
2:04
AP / Ted S. Warren
TSA Offers Tips As Travelers Return To Airports
2:25
WCPO
WCPO: Struggling To Find A Therapist? You're Not Alone
0:35
Phil Sears / AP
Texts Seem To Show Wealthy FL County Got Vaccine Priority
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Congress Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package
1:58
WPTV
WPTV: Seniors Make Plans To Reunite With Family After CDC Guidance
1:38
KSHB
KSHB: Women Struggle With How To Return To Work Post-Pandemic
1:28
WTVF
WTVF: Nashville Prepares For Its First COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site
0:31
David Zalubowski / AP
White House Says 18.5 Million Vaccines Distributed This Week
0:20
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Address The Nation On Pandemic's Anniversary
0:18
Eric Gay / AP
Mask Mandate, Restrictions Lifted In Texas Today
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Will Vote On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill Today
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Los Angeles School District Strikes Deal With Teachers
0:42
Mark Thiessen / AP
Alaska Becomes First State To Open Up Vaccines To All
0:28
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China, Russia To Build Lunar Station Possibly On The Moon
1:56
Video Blocks
Study Finds Community More Likely Than Workplace For COVID Spread
1:55
AP / Marco Ugarte
Mexico Relies On New Chinese Vaccines To Fight COVID-19
1:54
WPTV
WPTV: Experts Predict A Rebound In College Enrollment
0:38
Kathy Willens / AP
New York City To Reopen Public High Schools
2:17
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michiganders Struggle To Find Available Vaccines
1:58
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Girl Signs Up To Test Moderna's Vaccine For Kids
0:57
Health Officials Predict Potential COVID Spike After Spring Break
0:45
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Record Number Of Vaccinations As Cases, Deaths Decrease
1:03
Ben Finley / AP
CDC Releases New Vaccine Guidelines
1:53
BP Miller/Chorus Photography via AP
CDC Issues Guidance For Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
2:43
Scripps
How Some Rural States Have Successfully Administered Vaccines
0:28
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Restaurant Workers Threatened Over Mask Use
2:14
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona County Is One Of First To Vaccinate General Population
0:38
Evan Vucci / AP
Vice President Harris Uses NBA All-Star Game To Urge Vaccinations
3:11
Newsy/ Luke Piotrowski
Faith Leaders Build, Discourage Vaccine Acceptance
1:43
KMGH
KMGH: Online Photo Campaign Helps Restaurant Workers
1:43
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Teachers Struggle To Find Available Vaccines
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Reflecting On A Year Of COVID-19
0:20
Ahn Young-joon / AP
South Korea Says Vaccine Not Connected To Deaths
0:46
Kathy Willens / AP
Dr. Fauci Predicts Vaccination Timeline For High School Students
0:46
David Goldman / AP
Experts Say New Case Surge Is Imminent
1:01
AP Images
Taxing Times: Can Small Businesses Deduct Expenses Paid With PPP?
2:23
Scripps
Teen Creates A Website To Help People Find COVID Vaccine Appointments
1:57
WCPO
WCPO: Interpreter Uses Social Media To Debunk Vaccine Misinformation
3:40
Scripps
A Look Back At The First COVID-19 Cases In The U.S.
2:38
Scripps
Health Care Jobs Are Booming
2:58
KGTV
KGTV: Too Many Drinks May Affect Your Body's Response To The Vaccine
4:33
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
The Most Vulnerable Levees In The Nation Have A Lot In Common
2:48
Scripps
Coalition Gives Veterans The Chance To Serve In Vaccination Effort
1:08
Jon Super / AP
U.K. PM Johnson Says 'We're Ready' As Schools Set To Open Monday
2:29
Scripps
How The Pandemic Is Helping Some Americans Pay Down Debt
2:25
KSBY
KSBY: Where Is California In Its Vaccination Timeline?
2:15
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Teachers Selected For NASA Flight Of A Lifetime
1:26
WPTV
WPTV: Travel Agent Pivots To Stay Afloat Financially
1:59
Scripps
Some COVID-19 Survivors Struggle To Get Disability Insurance
1:38
AP
California Seeks To Reopen Theme Parks, Stadiums as Early as April 1
2:03
WTVR
WTVR: Researchers Launch Study To Find COVID-19 Treatments