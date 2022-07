The U.S. and Saudi Arabia continue to be connected in the headlines. Why?

The United States and Saudi Arabia are seperated by nearly 7,500 miles.

One is a democracy; the other is a monarchy.

One recently elected a female vice-president. The other recently began allowing women to drive.

The U.S. is mostly Christian, and Saudi Arabia is majority Muslim, according to Pew Research.

Yet the countries continue to be connected in the headlines. Why?