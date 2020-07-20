The Capitol Through Her Eyes

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland asks us to examine how we honor our history and the often forgotten contributions Indigenous people have made to the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the first Native women elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland (D-New Mexico), Laguna Pueblo, takes us on a tour of the Capitol. Her grandparents went from being denied voting rights because they were American Indian to having a granddaughter who is now amplifying the voices of tribal citizens. Haaland asks us to examine our history, pointing to statues and paintings in the Capitol that honor those responsible for the genocide of Native Americans. She reminds us of the often ignored and forgotten contributions Indigenous people to our country.