The Big Business Of Cannabis

If you drive through states where cannabis is legal, you’ll see more dispensaries are popping up.

If you drive through states where cannabis is legal, you’ll see more dispensaries are popping up.

Like in Colorado — one of the first to legalize recreational marijuana.

There are over 500 dispensaries in Denver, more than there are Atarbucks in the state.

It’s a trend seen beyond just the Mile High City.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 145 million Americans now live in a state where marijuana is legal, either recreationally or medically.

So how did cannabis go from being illegal to a billion-dollar tax revenue generator for states where it is legal?