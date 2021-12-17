The Best Holiday Lights And Decor From Coast To Coast

Newsy's Jason Bellini takes a look at some of the best holiday light displays at homes around the country.

Lights on the High Plains. That's what the McVay family of Great Falls, Montana, calls their annual holiday display to which all are welcome.

"Please be courteous to my neighbors as far as their driveways. Don't block," Brian McVay said.

The creator of this display in upstate New York only asks that spectators turn off their headlights while enjoying his show. On their second COVID Christmas, Americans across the country are providing drive-by safe celebrations of the season. A Texas tattoo shop owner suggests turning your car radio to Christmas music when cruising past his display.

For some, music is less traditional, more thematic. Some displays are themed after Marvel movies, or Tim Burton's 1993 Christmas classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas." One display is an homage to "The Matrix," in anticipation of the Christmas release of the sequel "The Matrix Resurrections."

A woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, really wanted her house to be a gingerbread house for Christmas.

"I hope if it can just put a smile on anyone's face, if it can just help a little bit, a little Christmas cheer, that's the whole goal."

The goal of the display in Tampa Bay, Florida, is to celebrate the NHL's back-to-back Stanley Cup champs the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tammy McKernan said the display was "totally my husband's idea. He's kind of a 'go big or go home' kind of guy." Her husband wants to "make the display bigger for next year. "

Perhaps no home is going bigger with holiday decor this year than one 45 minutes north of Pensacola, Florida. It's titled Robert Moore's Acres of Christmas Lights. Apparently for many, more is more when festively festooning their homes for the holidays.