'The Batman' Swoops Into Theaters With Higher Ticket Prices

This is something the theater chain has already been doing in Europe.

AMC Theaters has introduced variable pricing for “The Batman” in the United States.

This means tickets to the new Robert Pattinson comic book film will be more expensive than other movies. In Los Angeles for example, “The Batman” is $1.50 more per ticket at AMC.

It's an experiment in America, but it's actually something the theater chain has already been doing in Europe.

This also something legendary filmmakers, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted almost a decade ago.

“Eventually there's going to be a price variance. You're going to have to pay $25 to see the next “Iron Man” and you're probably only going to have to pay $7 to see “Lincoln,” Spielberg said at a panel in 2013.