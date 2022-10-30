The Armor of Light follows the journey of an Evangelical minister trying to find the courage to preach about the toll of gun violence in America.

The Armor of Light tracks Reverend Rob Schenck, fixture on the political far right, who breaks with orthodoxy by questioning whether being pro-gun is consistent with being pro-life. Along the way, Rev. Schenck meets Lucy McBath, the mother of Jordan Davis, an unarmed teenager who was murdered in Florida and whose case has cast a spotlight on "Stand Your Ground" laws. Lucy is on a difficult journey of her own, trying to make sense of her devastating loss while using her grief to effect some kind of viable and effective political action, where so many before her have failed. The film follows these unlikely allies through their trials of conscience, heartbreak and rejection, as they bravely attempt to make others consider America’s gun culture through a moral lens.

Related Story Why Is Gun Culture So Prominent In The U.S.?