The Academy Announces New Inclusion Critera For Oscars Eligibility

Films will not be required to meet inclusion thresholds for eligibility in the Best Picture category until the 96th Oscars in 2024.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the new diversity and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility for the 96th Oscars.

Starting in 2024, films will have to meet specific requirements addressing gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and disability in front of and behind the camera in order to qualify. They must comply with two of four broad representation categories: On-screen; among the crew; at the studio; and in opportunities for training and advancement.

The Academy leadership team believes the reforms will inspire change. It said "the new standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off-screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

Best Picture nominees in the 94th and 95th Oscars will have to submit a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form but nominees won't be required to meet inclusion thresholds until the 96th Oscars in 2024.