Thailand's Government Cancels Emergency Decree To Calm Protests

Thailand's government has canceled its state of emergency in attempt to quell the student-led anti-government protests that have gone on for weeks.

The decree banned large public gatherings and allowed the censorship of the media, but was challenged in court by opposition leaders.

The judge ruled against the government ban on several media outlets, saying they filed to follow proper procedures.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations have remained largely peaceful despite many pro-democracy leaders have been arrested.