Thailand Issues COVID Bans In Bangkok

COVID numbers have doubled recently with Thailand reporting 3,995 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the last 24 hours.

Bangkok is banning indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people as it faces a COVID surge.

The Thai capital is also closing down constructions sites and sealing off workers' quarters in 10 provinces.

Department stores and malls in Bangkok can stay open until 9 p.m., but restaurants can only do to-go orders.

The measures will stay in place for 30 days.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.