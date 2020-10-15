WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Thailand Declares State Of Emergency Amid Protests

By Adam Elrashidi
October 15, 2020
Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency amid ongoing anti-government protests. 

Riot police moved to clear out demonstrators shortly after the announcement. 

Officials said they arrested 22 people, including several top leaders of the student-led protest movement. 

Protesters are calling for new elections and democratic reforms to the constitutional monarchy. The monarchy, though, is widely considered a pillar of Thai society and criticism of it is a punishable offense. 

The emergency decree comes one day after demonstrators heckled a royal motorcade.

