Texas Utility Bills Forgiven

Attorney General Ken Paxton says the money is coming through Griddy's bankruptcy plan.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says $29 million in electric bills will be forgiven.

Some customers were billed thousands of dollars for energy use during last month's winter storm.

Paxton says that will all be taken care of.

He says the money is coming through Griddy's bankruptcy plan – the energy company filed for bankruptcy this week.

Even people who already paid the overpriced bills will get some relief.